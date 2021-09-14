Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of the school play where she played the role of Sita

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming film ‘Sita – The Avatar’. The actress informed the fans by sharing the teaser poster of the film on Instagram.

Now Kangana has shared an old photo in Instagram Story. This picture is of his school when he played the role of Sita during a play. While sharing the photo, she captioned, ‘When I was 12, I also played the role of Sita in a school play. Ha ha … Jai Siyaramchandra. ‘



Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story

Kangana is looking forward to working with talented artists

Earlier, while sharing the poster of the film, the actress captioned it as ‘The Avatar-Sita’. Enjoyed playing the title role with a talented team of actors. Blessings of Sita Ram … Jai Siyaram. ‘



Story written by ‘Baahubali’ fame KV Vijayendra Prasad

The film will be directed by Alukya Desai. His story is written by ‘Baahubali’ fame KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alukya Desai. The dialogues and lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Kangana will also be seen in these films

Let me tell you, Kangana’s film ‘Thalayavi’ has just been released. People love this biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she will now appear in ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns’ and Indira Gandhi’s biopic ‘Emergency’.