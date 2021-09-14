Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of the school play where she played the role of Sita
Kangana is looking forward to working with talented artists
Earlier, while sharing the poster of the film, the actress captioned it as ‘The Avatar-Sita’. Enjoyed playing the title role with a talented team of actors. Blessings of Sita Ram … Jai Siyaram. ‘
Story written by ‘Baahubali’ fame KV Vijayendra Prasad
The film will be directed by Alukya Desai. His story is written by ‘Baahubali’ fame KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alukya Desai. The dialogues and lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Kangana will also be seen in these films
Let me tell you, Kangana’s film ‘Thalayavi’ has just been released. People love this biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she will now appear in ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns’ and Indira Gandhi’s biopic ‘Emergency’.
#Kangana #Ranaut #shared #picture #school #play #played #role #Sita
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.