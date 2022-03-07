Sports

Kangana Ranaut Shared Dancing PIC with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, wrote- It Changed My Life Forever

Kangana Ranaut Queen Release 8 Years: In the 2014 film ‘Queen’, Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani, whose marriage breaks up. Despite this, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone.

It has been eight years since the release of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen’. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwani and Madhu Mantena, the film released in 2014, which proved to be a milestone in Kangana’s career. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2014. Not only this, it also remains one of the popular films of Kangana. As the film completed eight years, Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from one of the promotional activities of the film.

In this picture, Kangana is shown in her queen avatar while she is accompanied by cricketers Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin and many more. Along with Kangana, Kohli, Dhoni, Ashwin and others were also wearing birthday caps. Kohli, Dhoni, Ashwin and others are wearing their IPL jerseys.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote in the caption, ‘On this day (7 March 2014) there was a film #Queen… and it changed my life forever…. She further wrote, I did many iconic roles after that… Datto, Manikarnika, Thalaivi but what did I know, whatever I do, I will always be remembered as the #Queen….

In the movie ‘Queen’ Kangana played the role of Rani, whose marriage falls apart. Despite this, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone. A changed queen returns home after returning from this self-discovery trip. Queen also starred Lisa Ray and Rajkummar Rao.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Queen then made a worldwide box office collection of Rs 95.04 crore. After the success of Queen, Kangana went on to do many memorable films. These include Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thalaivi. The actress now has a slew of films.

These include his film ‘Dhaakad’. Whose shooting has been completed. Apart from this, he has shot a biopic on Tejas and the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also forayed into film production with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Kangana Ranaut on Ekta Kapoor’s reality show ‘Lockup’ He also made his debut as a host with


