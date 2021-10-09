Kangana Ranaut shares UNSEEN childhood photo, This cute girl now rules Bollywood, did you know | Kangana Ranaut shared a cute photo of her childhood, this special person was seen together

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday wished her younger brother Akshat Ranaut a happy birthday on her Instagram account. The ‘Thalaivi’ star shared an unseen childhood picture from younger brother Akshat’s birthday. In the picture, the siblings can be seen attending the puja. Little girl Kangana is posing looking at the camera, while Akshat is sitting beside her.

Brother’s praising bridge

Along with the picture, Kangana Ranaut wrote her heart out in the caption. He wrote, ‘Dear Akshat… You have come a long way from being a younger brother to my biggest strength. Production house projects so far…. I can say that my younger brother is my hero… your ambition and gentle demeanor are commendable… never give up on your passion, precise vision and sense of responsibility, which You always show towards work. The sky is the limit… touch for this… Happy birthday to you… I love you so much.’

Picture of Navagraha Puja

Describing this picture of her, she further said, ‘PS this picture is of Akshat’s birthday when we were little, mother did Navagraha Puja for us… she does it even today without us…’

Rangoli also gave blessings to brother

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has also penned a lovely note for brother Akshat as she shared her pictures with him and Kangana on her social media handle.

emotional caption

In this post, Rangoli wrote in the caption, ‘On your birthday, I wish the almighty to bless you with good luck, happiness, love, good health and success in every sphere of life. You really deserve it. Wishing you a very happy birthday our dear brother.

Akshat got married this year

Let us tell you that Akshat Ranaut got married earlier this year. Their wedding pictures had gone viral on the internet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘The Avatar: Sita’.

