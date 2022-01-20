Kangana Ranaut shares up former CM Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati and CM Yogi Adityanath house photos states comparision

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut presents her opinion frankly on each social difficulty from politics. Kangana Ranaut typically will get reward for her daring model and typically she turns into a sufferer of criticism. There are elections in UP and the political temperature could be very scorching. In such a scenario, Kangana Ranaut has shared a put up on social media which is turning into very viral.

Kangana confirmed footage of CM’s homes: Kangana Ranaut has put an image on her Instagram story. Together with Kangana, many BJP leaders are additionally sharing this image and are claiming that when Mayawati was the CM, she had constructed an opulent house. Equally, if Akhilesh was the Chief Minister, he constructed a grand bungalow however Yogi Adityanath’s ancestral house continues to be the identical.

Open assist to BJP: This put up of Kangana is within the information lots. Everybody is aware of that Kangana is a BJP supporter and is at all times seen giving her open assist to everybody from PM Modi to CM Yogi.

Netizens’ response: Netizens are giving fascinating reactions on the social media web page of which Kangana Ranaut has shared this put up. One social media person wrote, ‘The distinction is evident.’ So the opposite says, ‘Present the images of the BJP headquarters too’.

Assembly with CM Yogi: Allow us to inform you that after the Twitter account is banned, Kangana Ranaut stays very lively on Instagram and retains sharing all her statements with followers via movies and footage. A couple of days in the past, in the course of the UP tour, Kangana Ranaut additionally met CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kangana films: On the work entrance, Kangana is busy taking pictures for her upcoming movies lately. Kangana’s newest launch movie ‘Thalaivi’ did an excellent job. Since then, the followers are eagerly ready for all his upcoming tasks. Concerning this, Kangana Ranaut retains giving updates to her followers via social media. Kangana Ranaut stays in limelight for her impeccable angle greater than movies.