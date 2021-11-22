‘Kangana Ranaut should be kept in mental hospital or in jail’, big statement of Akali Dal leader! ‘Kangana Ranaut should be kept in mental hospital or in jail’

Kangana Ranaut remains in news due to her statements and controversial things keep coming to the fore. This is the reason why he is praised less and criticized more. Everyone knows that sometime back Kangana Ranaut called India a ‘jihadi nation’ and her 1947 independence as ‘beggar’. Since then there is a lot of discussion about him continuously and people are opposing him.

Apart from this, he had talked about many things about taking back the farmers’ law and had called it wrong, after which now the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also spoke to Sikhs. Kangana Ranaut has been slammed for her remarks targeting her.

They have said that.. “He should either be kept in a mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from the government for his hateful content on Instagram.”

Since then, farmers have been continuously opposing Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut had recently also made a post about the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After this a case was registered against him by the Indian Youth Congress.

He said that this post of Kangana Ranaut is not right for the people. On the workfront, Kangana Ranaut is in news about her film Dhaakad and very soon this film is coming to explode in theatres.

