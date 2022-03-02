Kangana Ranaut show Lock Up gain 15 million views in 48 hours of launch nomination details. Kangana Ranaut Show Lock Up 15 Million Views Nomination Details Revealed in 48 Hours

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Up: Badmaash Jail Attyari Khel’ has set a new record after being streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player. With the telecast, the show has entered the hit category. It has successfully reached 15 million views within 48 hours of its release.

‘Lock Up’ is a one-of-its-kind show in which 16 of the most controversial celebrities have been jailed with basic amenities. The show marks a first of its kind on digital. More than 48 hours after its launch, the show has carved a niche in the audience’s heart and started trending on its views. I am overwhelmed It is a different show with a unique concept and it gives me immense pleasure to see the audience showering them with a lot of love.

Nisha Rawal, Munavvar Farooqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde are lodged in this rogue jail. The audience has just experienced the thrill that it has bought with it, which is quite evident from the views the show has been receiving since its release.

ALT Balaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Up 24×7 on their respective platforms. Lock Up started live streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022. This time in the first week, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Parmar, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, and Munawwar Farooqui are included in the nomination. Viewers can vote for their favorite contestants by visiting the app.

english summary Kangana Ranaut show Lock Up gain 15 million views in 48 hours of launch nomination details, read here

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 11:49 [IST]