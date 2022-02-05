kangana ranaut shut up reporter for asking question about deepika padukone dress says sit down – VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut Angry Video: On the question related to Deepika Padukone’s dress, Kangana Ranaut gave such an answer that peace spread throughout the hall.

Kangana Ranaut On Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut always dominates with her bold and outspoken style. Now once again a video of Kangana Ranaut has gone viral on social media. The video is the latest and Kangana has stopped speaking of a report with her impeccable style.

Actually, Kangana recently took part in a press conference, where she was announced as the host of the upcoming reality show ‘Lock Up: Badass Jail, Atyachari Khel’ (Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel). . During this press conference, a reply from Kangana spread silence. The show will premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February 27.

A female reporter asked Kangana that Deepika Padukone is being trolled for her outfit for the promotions of ‘Gahreiyaan’. On this, Kangana held the mic in her own tone and said, “I raise my voice for those who cannot raise their voice for themselves. She has this platform and privilege that she can express her views. I am not here to promote his film. sit down.”

This answer and cool style of Kangana Ranaut is impressing everyone a lot. Fans are liking and sharing this video of Kangana a lot. Along with this, everyone is justifying this answer of Kangana. During this, Ekta Kapoor was also present on the stage along with Kangana Ranaut.

Deepika Padukone’s dress ruckus: Freddy Birdie, recently made fun of Deepika Padukone’s fashion during the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Gahreiyaan’. While Deepika also retaliated quite spontaneously, the fight between the two does not seem to be diminishing. By Thursday, Freddy took a more indirect jibe at Deepika when she wrote in one of her Instagram stories, ‘Not everyone is judging you. Someone is telling you the truth!’

On the work front, Kangana is busy shooting for her upcoming films these days. Kangana’s latest release film ‘Thalaivi’ did a great job. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for all his upcoming projects. Regarding this, Kangana Ranaut keeps giving updates to her fans through social media. Kangana Ranaut remains in limelight for her impeccable attitude more than films.