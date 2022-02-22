Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for saying ‘Papa’s angel’, now the actress gave such an answer

Alia said, Lord Krishna has said in the Gita that inaction in action. That’s what I would say.

Kangana Ranaut is continuously giving statements regarding Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. He has left no chance to take a dig at this film or Alia Bhatt. Kangana even called Alia Papa’s angel. Although Alia had not reacted to any of his attacks till now. But recently he has broken his silence by referring to the Bhagavad Gita.

Alia said during a press event being held in Kolkata regarding the film, Lord Krishna has said in the Gita that inaction in action. That’s what I would say.” After this reaction of Alia, no reaction of Kangana has been revealed at the moment.

Let us tell you that for the last several days, Kangana has been making different comments about the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Recently, while sharing the story on his Instagram, he wrote, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for Ek papa (film mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa that Romcom wants to prove Bimbo. Can act… The biggest drawback of the film is the wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudharenge (These people will not change) No wonder South and Hollywood are going to screen for films… Bollywood’s fate is doomed till the film mafia has There is strength.”

Along with this, the actress also targeted Karan Johar. Sharing the second story, Kangana wrote, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, emotionally manipulated many big directors, and made mediocre products on their cinematic brilliance. Forced, another example will be followed soon after this release”.

Significantly, Alia Bhatt’s film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Which is the story of Gangubai, a sex worker from a red light area named Kamathipura. After watching the trailer, the audience is waiting for this film.