Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for saying ‘Papa’s angel’, now the actress gave such an answer

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for saying ‘Papa’s angel’, now the actress gave such an answer
Written by admin
Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for saying ‘Papa’s angel’, now the actress gave such an answer

Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for saying ‘Papa’s angel’, now the actress gave such an answer

Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for saying ‘Papa’s angel’, now the actress gave such an answer

Alia said, Lord Krishna has said in the Gita that inaction in action. That’s what I would say.

Kangana Ranaut is continuously giving statements regarding Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. He has left no chance to take a dig at this film or Alia Bhatt. Kangana even called Alia Papa’s angel. Although Alia had not reacted to any of his attacks till now. But recently he has broken his silence by referring to the Bhagavad Gita.

Alia said during a press event being held in Kolkata regarding the film, Lord Krishna has said in the Gita that inaction in action. That’s what I would say.” After this reaction of Alia, no reaction of Kangana has been revealed at the moment.

Let us tell you that for the last several days, Kangana has been making different comments about the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Recently, while sharing the story on his Instagram, he wrote, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for Ek papa (film mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa that Romcom wants to prove Bimbo. Can act… The biggest drawback of the film is the wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudharenge (These people will not change) No wonder South and Hollywood are going to screen for films… Bollywood’s fate is doomed till the film mafia has There is strength.”

Along with this, the actress also targeted Karan Johar. Sharing the second story, Kangana wrote, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, emotionally manipulated many big directors, and made mediocre products on their cinematic brilliance. Forced, another example will be followed soon after this release”.

READ Also  Jhund release date out, Amitabh Bachchan had a blast with a powerful poster! Jhund release date out, Amitabh Bachchan explodes with a powerful poster!

Significantly, Alia Bhatt’s film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Which is the story of Gangubai, a sex worker from a red light area named Kamathipura. After watching the trailer, the audience is waiting for this film.


#Kangana #Ranaut #slammed #Alia #Bhatt #Papas #angel #actress #gave #answer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Everything about Reese Witherspoon's husband, Jim Toth

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment