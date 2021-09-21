Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt over her Kanyadan ad

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Alia Bhatt’s ad on her Instagram handle in which she disagrees with the tradition of ‘Kanyadan’ as the bride in her wedding.

Tagging Alia in the post, Kangana questioned the idea of ​​advertising and said that the commercial purpose is to manipulate consumers through ‘religion and minority-majority politics’ for their own benefit.



What did Kangana write?

Kangana captioned the post, ‘A humble request to all brands. Don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things. Stop harassing naive customers with deceptive advertisements. With this he wrote a long note.



Bridal avatar in Alia’s ad

Let me tell you, in the advertisement, Alia is seen in the incarnation of the bride sitting behind her husband in the wedding tent. She tells how her family reminds her that one day she will get married and she will go to her father-in-law’s house.

Alia was earlier on the target of Kangana

Earlier, Kangana had targeted Alia and called her a part of ‘Nepo Gang’. Not only that, Kangana had said that Alia was a ‘puppet’ of Karan Johar. This statement was widely discussed.