international action films

Producer Deepak Mukut says, “We have created Dhaakad to be a film that is at par with international action films. We have got a female superstar for the main lead which sets a new benchmark. After the success of Thalaivi, Kangana is going south. A big favorite with the market. We will release the film in multiple regional languages.”

India’s biggest female action star

The film’s other producer Sohail Maklai says, “With over three years of blood, sweat and tears, the release of Dhaakad will give audiences India’s biggest female action star. People from all over India and beyond will love it.”

Release changed due to Kovid

Dhakad was earlier scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali 2020 but, due to Corona and lockdown, the film’s release was continuously postponed. The director of the film said that, the team had always made sure that the film would be released in theaters only and not on OTT.

huge budget

Some time back, Kangana Ranaut shared a video and told that around Rs 25 crore budget was spent on one action scene of the film. Kangana said, “The biggest action sequence will be shot from tomorrow night. I am amazed to see the scale of preparation. There is so much to learn. Never seen a director gives so much time and importance to rehearsals.” According to the report, the budget of the film is around 70-80 crores.