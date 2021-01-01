Kangana Ranaut started shooting for Tejas

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently returned to India after shooting for ‘Dhakad’ in Budapest, has now started shooting for the next schedule of ‘Tejas’. He himself has given this information on his Instagram account.

Kangana has shared a photo of herself in which she is seen in the uniform of an Air Force pilot. The film’s director Sarvesh Mewra is also seen with him. Sharing this behind the picture, the actress captioned, ‘My next mission is on Tejas, starting from today … Josh is high, thank you for my wonderful team.’





Shooting in different parts of India

We tell you, the story of ‘Tejas’ revolves around an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The actress shot the film in Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan earlier this year.

Many movies in Kangana’s bag

Besides ‘Tejas’, Kangana has many more films. She will be seen in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from this, it is also a part of ‘Manikarnika Returns’ and the political drama ‘Emergency’. She will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’.

