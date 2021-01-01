Kangana Ranaut started shooting for Tejas
Shooting in different parts of India
We tell you, the story of ‘Tejas’ revolves around an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The actress shot the film in Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan earlier this year.
Many movies in Kangana’s bag
Besides ‘Tejas’, Kangana has many more films. She will be seen in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from this, it is also a part of ‘Manikarnika Returns’ and the political drama ‘Emergency’. She will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’.
#Kangana #Ranaut #started #shooting #Tejas
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.