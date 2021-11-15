Kangana ranaut Statement on freedom Rakhi sawant admitted to the hospital Video. Rakhi Sawant reached hospital on Kangana Ranaut’s statement of freedom in begging, watch video

This is how Padma Shri award is given – Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant said that such people are given such Padma Shri award. You would have received the begging. You must have begged, then you have got it. The soldiers of our country made sacrifices. Our soldiers won over Kargil, China and Pakistan. What is their sacrifice in vain, who are making such comments. I am very sorry guys. Where is the country going and in the hands of the people. Very sorry guys. I was very shocked when I heard yesterday and got admitted in the hospital today. Someone who became free in the year 2014 is doing, we were given freedom in begging, it is very bad.

I am not scared even after being an actress: Rakhi Sawant

Such people should give a befitting reply to him. I have answered. I am shocked to hear this so I am in the hospital. That’s why I love my country and the people of the country. Rakhi Sawant has further said that I am not afraid even after being an actress. Everybody sit quietly, I don’t care. No crazy girl of yesterday can come and say that the country has been found in alms.

Hold the Padma Shri award and sit quietly in the house

Rakhi Sawant has raised the question who has given her the right. Take his award which he has asked for in begging and sit quietly in the house. Hold your Padma Shri award and sit quietly at home and do your work. It is worth noting that Kangana Ranaut had said in a news channel program that freedom was not received in 1947. The real independence came in the year 2014, when Narendra Modi’s government came.