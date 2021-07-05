Kangana Ranaut Statement on Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Divorce | Kangana Ranaut asked a question on the divorce of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, said- why the child is always Muslim?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expresses her opinion freely on social media. Kangana Ranaut has recently given her opinion about Aamir Khan’s divorce.

Question raised on Aamir and Kiran’s divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao (Aamir Khan Kiran Rao divorce) surprised everyone with the news of their divorce. In such a situation, Kangana has now questioned the divorce of Aamir-Kiran as well as interfaith marriage.

Keep your point on interfaith marriage

Kangana Ranaut has spoken on her Instagram story on the divorce of Aamir-Kiran as well as interfaith marriage. Kangana wrote on the Instagram story, ‘At one time in most of the families in Punjab, it was a practice to make a son a Hindu and a child a Sikh. Never got to see such a thing with Muslims and Sikhs and Hindus and Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims.

Why is the child Muslim?

Kangana Ranaut further wrote in her Instagram story, ‘On Aamir sir’s second divorce, I wonder why in interfaith marriages, the child is always a Muslim? Why a woman cannot live as a Hindu… This also needs to be changed with the changing times, this method is ancient and retrograde.’

why the need to change religion

At the end of her post, Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘If Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Radha Swami and atheists can live together in a family, then why not Muslims? Why does one need to change religion to marry a Muslim?’ This Instagram story of Kangana Ranaut is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Kangana’s projects

Talking about the upcoming projects of Kangana Ranaut, along with ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ are also included in the actress’s account. Remind that the release date of Kangana’s film ‘Thalaivi’ has been postponed due to Kovid. Kangana’s looks from all three films have surfaced on social media.