Kangana Ranaut Statement on Raj Kundra Arrest in Adult Films Case Called Industry a Gutter | Now Kangana Ranaut’s statement on Raj Kundra case, told film industry like gutter

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has recently been arrested by the police due to serious allegations. Raj Kundra is accused of making porn movies and releasing them with the help of an application. After the arrest of Raj Kundra, the reaction of all the celebrities has come, but Shilpa Shetty Kundra is silent on this matter.

Told gutter to film industry

On the other hand, after the arrest of Raj, all kinds of things are happening in the media corridors. Kangana Ranaut, who is called the Controversy Queen of the industry, has also made a statement on this matter. Sharing the news of Raj Kundra’s arrest on her Insta story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘That’s why I call the movie industry gutter.’

Said these things about the industry

Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘Everything that shines is not gold. In my upcoming production film Tiku Weds Sheru, I am going to uncover many hidden layers of this industry. We need a strong system of conscience based on morality and obviously someone who can keep an eye on everyone’s ears.

Twitter account was suspended

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut has been banned on Twitter due to her outspoken statements. His account was suspended, after which he started speaking on Instagram. Here too one of his posts was deleted, after which he has started saying most things through Insta Story. Let us tell you that the Insta story is automatically removed after 24 hours.

When will Kangana’s films release?

Talking about the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film ‘Dhaakad’. Work on the film is going on and Kangana Ranaut is shooting for this film in India and abroad. On the other hand, his film Thalaivi is ready but due to Kovid and lockdown, the film has not been released yet. It has to be seen when the film will be released in theaters.

