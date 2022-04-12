Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut surprised with the teaser of Dhaakad! Kangana Ranaut shocked by the teaser of Dhaakad, would not have seen the action!

1 day ago
Kangana Ranaut’s blockbuster film Dhaakad has been in discussion for a long time and at this time this film is in discussion on social media. Actually, Kangana released the teaser of the film ‘Dhaakad’ on Instagram. This teaser looks very strong and full of action. Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Agent Agni in ‘Dhaakad’. For the film, Kangana said, “I enjoyed the love and appreciation I received for the way I pulled off the action sequences in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action sequences. In the true sense.” Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Shashwat Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Razi Ghai lauded the National Award-winning actor, saying that he worked hard for the film. Sharing the teaser, he revealed that the action film,

Which is directed by Rajneesh Razi Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohail Maklai, will release theatrically on May 20. The teaser of the film is being liked by the fans and they say that Kangana Ranaut has done wonders.

Kangana Ranaut’s film also depicts that she is an actress who can do any kind of film and rule the hearts of people. Kangana Ranaut also had a blast with the film Manikarnika. For now, watch this powerful teaser of Dhaakad…

english summary

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut surprised with the teaser of Dhaakad! Fans reacting on Twitter. Take a look in to this video.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 16:54 [IST]


