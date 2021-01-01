Kangana Ranaut swimsuit photo: Kangana Ranaut enjoys swimming pool with her nephew Prithvi, actress shares photos of swimsuit

Share the photo on Instagram Kangana Ranaut shared some photos on her Instagram account on Saturday. In these pictures you can see her having fun in a water park in Budapest. Along with Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel’s son Prithvi is also enjoying a lot.

The actress was wearing a hat and glasses She is seen in a swimsuit in the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut. He is wearing a big hat and glasses. Prithvi is also seen in the swimming pool with Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana has written this caption Kangana Ranaut wrote with these pictures, ‘One day in a water park with my son. I stay away from water and he loves water. But I was very happy because he was so happy in the water park. I think it’s love. ‘

Formerly used to be a troll for sharing pictures It is worth noting that Kangana Ranaut had shared some photos of herself on social media before the wrap-up party after the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Dhakad’ was over. In it she is seen in a white corset bralet and pants. After this social media users started trolling him. READ Also Fear and self-loathing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kangana responded to the trolls Kangana Ranaut, in response to a troll on her pictures, shared a photo of a young woman in ancient Indian attire on her Instagram account story. Kangana Ranaut wrote with this, ‘Those who are giving me knowledge about Sanatan Dharma, please understand that you look like Abrahamic.’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. She often shares photos of herself. Kangana Ranaut has once again shared some photos of her, in which she is enjoying herself in the swimming pool wearing a swimming suit in the water park. Fans love these pictures of the actress (Kangana Ranaut swimsuit photo).