Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Bollywood star kids, says, They look like boiled eggs | After superstars, now Kangana Ranaut taunts Starkids, says- they look like boiled eggs

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Bollywood star youngsters, says, They look like boiled eggs | After superstars, now Kangana Ranaut taunts Starkids, says- they look like boiled eggs

There are fixed talks about South and Hindi cinema. One after the opposite, many artists have put forth their stand about this. Now Kangana Ranaut’s assertion on this matter has additionally come to the fore. Throughout a latest interview, when he was requested about South and Hindi cinema, he thought-about Starkids as the rationale and took a jibe at them.

Kangana Ranaut entered the talk of South vs Bollywood, advised the Starkids quite a bit. FilmBeat

Kangana Ranaut has at all times been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood. Right here too, he took a jibe at Star Children and stated, “The viewers doesn’t like Star Children. He will get movies as a result of he comes from a star household. However Star Children should not capable of join with their followers, with the viewers.

From Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan to Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at

Kangana stated that the way in which the South’s stars join with their viewers, the way in which the viewers can relate to them, it isn’t right here. Kids of Bollywood stars fail on this. Bollywood star’s kids go overseas to check, converse solely English, their pronunciation turns into the identical.. Watch Hollywood films. In such a scenario, they are by no means capable of join with the viewers.