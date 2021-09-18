Kangana Ranaut targets Maharashtra government: Kangana Ranaut targets Maharashtra government
Kangana Ranaut shared the post and wrote that the Maharashtra government will close cinemas till the film culture is completely eradicated from the film industry. There are many movies in the queue to be screened in cinemas and no one has to worry about artists, producers, distributors and theater operators.
Kangana Ranaut further wrote, ‘This clearly shows the different approach of the state government towards the film industry. Now Bollywood has decided to suffer silently but no one can question the best CMs in the world.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had requested the Maharashtra government to open cinemas in the state before the release of her film ‘Thalaivi’. Kangana Ranaut had said that there has been a decline in corona cases in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government was requested to save the dying film industry and cinema business in the state.
#Kangana #Ranaut #targets #Maharashtra #government #Kangana #Ranaut #targets #Maharashtra #government
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.