Kangana Ranaut targets Maharashtra government: Kangana Ranaut targets Maharashtra government

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always in the news for one reason or another. Recently, his film ‘Thalayavi’ has been released in theaters. In this film, she played the role of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. Now Kangana Ranaut has targeted the government for keeping cinemas in Mumbai closed.

Sharing a post on the story of her Instagram account, Kangana Ranaut said that the Maharashtra government has not yet opened cinemas in Mumbai, which is causing a lot of trouble to the industry. In addition, Kangana Ranaut has named Uddhav Thackeray as the best Chief Minister in the world.



Kangana Ranaut shared the post and wrote that the Maharashtra government will close cinemas till the film culture is completely eradicated from the film industry. There are many movies in the queue to be screened in cinemas and no one has to worry about artists, producers, distributors and theater operators.

Kangana’s insta story

Kangana Ranaut further wrote, ‘This clearly shows the different approach of the state government towards the film industry. Now Bollywood has decided to suffer silently but no one can question the best CMs in the world.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had requested the Maharashtra government to open cinemas in the state before the release of her film ‘Thalaivi’. Kangana Ranaut had said that there has been a decline in corona cases in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government was requested to save the dying film industry and cinema business in the state.