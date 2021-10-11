Kangana Ranaut taunts Shah Rukh Khan telling about jackie chan son drug case | Kangana’s taunt: When Jackie Chan’s son was arrested due to drugs, the actor did this work

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided a high profile rave party going on in Mumbai, after which 8 people were detained. All these were interrogated till Sunday evening after which all the accused were arrested, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Kangana Ranaut is giving constant reactions on this matter. The actress, who is very active on social media, has once again taunted Aryan Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Jackie Chan and his son on Insta Story. It is written on this photo, ‘Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in 2014 in drug case. He had said that I am ashamed of the son’s actions, it is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him and after this his son was jailed for 6 months.

kangana’s post viral

After this, Kangana Ranaut wrote under this photo, ‘I am just saying.’ This Insta story of Kangana Ranaut is becoming very viral on social media. Fans say that Kangana Ranaut has taunted Shahrukh Khan. Many people are supporting Kangana, while many people are trolling Kangana fiercely.

NCB detained

Let us tell you, the top sources of NCB have come to know that the news department had already got the news on the rave party to be held in Mumbai. For the last 15 days, the NCB team was preparing for this operation. On Saturday morning, a team of 20 to 22 officers left the NCB office with a search warrant. All the officers were in plain clothes, so they joined the party without any hesitation or doubt. But just before the party started, NCB started investigation. The officers took everyone to the room and there they were thoroughly searched. During this, narcotics were recovered from 8 people, after which all were taken into custody. This action was taken on 3 October.

Later NCB arrested

The name of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is also included in these 8 people. The NCB first interrogated all of them and then on Sunday afternoon, arrested 3 accused including Aryan under the charges of being involved in the consumption, sale and purchase of banned substances. According to the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 tablets of MDMA besides Rs 1.33 lakh in cash were seized from the accused. At 6:30 pm, all the three accused were produced in the Fort Court of Mumbai, from where NCB got the custody of 1 day. After this the other 5 accused were also arrested by NCB.

NCB team arrested like this

Let me tell you, there was no special room book in the name of Aryan Khan at the party place. However, the organizers had kept a separate complimentary room for Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. As soon as they both started going to that complimentary room, only then NCB officials came in front of them and stopped them from going inside. When both were searched, nothing was found with Aryan Khan but charas was found from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes.

evidence in mobile chat

When NCB investigated both of them by taking their mobile phones, they found many such chats, in which both were talking about the use of charas. In the interrogation of Aryan Khan, he also confessed to this. According to sources, NCB also knew in advance that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been in constant touch with the drug paddler, whom NCB has been looking for for a long time. That’s why both of them were caught as soon as they went to the rave party.

