Kangana Ranaut undergoes body-face scans to look like Indira gandhi

New Delhi. Famous actress Kangana Ranaut, known as Queen in Bollywood, is in the news these days for her upcoming films. Kangana has completed the shooting of her film ‘Thalaivi’. After which she has now started preparing for her next film. These days, Kangana has started preparing for the film ‘Emergency’, which is being made on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, the actress has posted some pictures on social media. Which is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Kangana shared the latest photo

Kangana Ranaut has posted some pictures on her official Instagram. In which Kangana is seen scanning her body in the production office. Kangana has posted three pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, there is blue paint on Kangana’s nose. On the other hand, in the second picture, blue paint is seen in the shape of Kangana from nose to mouth. In the third picture, some people are seen looking at Kangana’s ear.

Kangana is excited about the film

Kangana looks very excited about the film. Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote in the caption that every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey. In the post, Kangana has also written the hashtag #Emergency #Indira. It is further written that the film has started with Journey Body, Face Scan and Cast. Which makes the look perfect. Many amazing artists have come together to bring one’s vision on screen. It will be very special.



Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming films

Talking about Kangana’s workfront, she will soon be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Emergency’ as well as films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’. In all these films, Kangana will be seen doing strong action. Kangana is busy preparing her films in full.