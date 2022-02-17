Kangana Ranaut wants Karan Johar and Aamir Khan to be jailed, spoke at the lock upp trailer launch! Kangana Ranaut wants to put Karan Johar and Aamir Khan in jail

best friend karan johar ji

My favorite cast will be in my lock-up… First of all my best friend Karan Johar ji. I would like to host her.” Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor interrupted the actress and said that “Karan and I will sit inside and talk about eating. We will invite Kangana inside and we all will have dinner together.”

There is a lot of discussion going on

This talk between Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor is going on in a lot of discussion. Although no reaction of any kind has come from Karan Johar’s side, but it may happen.

im big fan of aamir khan

Apart from Karan, Kangana Ranaut said that.. “I am a big fan of Mr. Aamir Khan. I would like to have him in lock-up. I also love Mr. Bachchan. He is not a contestant but is on my wish list.” “

Contestants will end up in a jail

Significantly, the theme of this show is that the contestants will be locked in a jail and its queen will be Kangana Ranaut. The contestants will have to do whatever Kangana Ranaut wants them to do.

MX Player and Alt Balaji

This spectacular show of Kangana Ranaut will be released on MX Player and Alt Balaji. Due to its release on OTT, there is so much that the content is going to be very strong.