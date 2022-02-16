Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut wants to put Karan Johar in ‘Lockup’, said – “Many people in the industry despise this”

Kangana’s show ‘Lockup’ is very similar to ‘Bigg Boss’. Like Bigg Boss, the contestants will have to follow strict rules in this too.

Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lockup’ is coming soon, the trailer video of this show has been released. In the trailer, Kangana Ranaut is looking very bold and beautiful behind bars. Viewers are eagerly waiting for this show produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kangana is busy promoting her reality show Lockup, recently she accompanied her show’s producer Ekta Kapoor to promote the show. During this, he has given a big statement about the Bollywood industry.

Kangana said, “There are a lot of people in this industry who despise being in lockup and I will have my favorite cast in lockup. First of all my best friend Karan Johar. I would love to host him there… and umm, I think Ekta Kapoor.” Saying this, Kangana started laughing.

Producer Ekta Kapoor stopped Kangana on this and jokingly said, “Karan and I will sit inside and talk about food. Then we will also invite Kangana inside and the three of us will have dinner together.” After this, Kangana said that she is a big fan of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. She wants to keep him in lockup. Kangana said that both of them are not contestants but both of them have their names in her wish list. Hearing this, Ekta said, “I liked your wish list.”

Kangana further said that she should also put some politicians in lockup. Ekta stops him from taking names of politicians and jokingly said, “Saying like this will take them into lockup.”

It is being told that this show is very similar to ‘Bigg Boss’. Like Bigg Boss, the contestants will have to follow strict rules in this too. The news is also that those celebrities who have been in controversies due to some reason will become a part of this show. Like the police lockup, the contestants will be kept tied with handcuffs.

Let us tell the viewers that this show will air on Alt Balaji and MX Player from 27 February. For this, viewers do not even need to take any kind of subscription. Viewers can watch this reality show on both these platforms for free.


