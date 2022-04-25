Kangana Ranaut was a victim of sexual harassment in childhood, big disclosure during the show! Kangana Ranaut was a victim of sexual harassment in childhood

made a revelation on one of the darkest chapters,

Lock Up host Kangana Ranaut also opened up on one of the darkest chapters of her life, revealing that she has gone through similar phases in her life that she is too scared to tell.

According to Kangana Ranaut, she was sexually abused as a child and it was very bad. Kangana told that .. “I was six years old and till I turned 11, I was sexually abused for many years.

They were my relatives, it lasted for 4-5 years. I would not have understood at that time. It was close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it reached the peak and then they realized that they should stop it.”

After this revelation of Kangana Ranaut, her statement is very much discussed and fans are reacting to it.

On the workfront, Kangana Ranaut is in discussion about Dhakad and the powerful trailer of this film has been released. Fans have been waiting for this film for a long time. Kangana has done a lot of action in the film.