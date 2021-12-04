Kangana Ranaut will also enter the Uttar Pradesh elections, said – I will campaign for the nationalists

On Friday, on the question of farmers being surrounded in Punjab and apologizing, Kangana said that she has never apologized. Kangana reached Vrindavan on Saturday.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been in the news for her controversial statements in recent times, is now preparing to campaign in the UP assembly elections. He himself has announced this after visiting Banke Bihari in Vrindavan on Saturday.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Kangana said that she will campaign for nationalist candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. For which party she would seek votes, she did not directly talk about it and said – I will campaign for those who are nationalists. I do not belong to any party, I will campaign for those who are nationalists.

Looking at Kangana’s previous statements, it looks like she will campaign for BJP. However, there has been no reaction from the BJP regarding Kangana. Further talking to reporters, Kangana said about the protest that those who have a thief in their heart, they will have to suffer. Those people who are true, brave, patriot, who talk in the interest of the nation, those people will find all my words right and nothing will be wrong.

On Friday, on the question of farmers being surrounded in Punjab and apologizing, Kangana said that she has never apologized. Kangana said- Why should I apologize, should I apologize for talking in the interest of farmers? Show me a video where I have apologised.

Let us inform that on Friday, Kangana was surrounded by farmers in Punjab due to her controversial statements about the farmers’ movement. The farmers raised slogans around Kangana’s car. Kangana herself had made many serious allegations against the protesters by posting the video. During this, the farmers were demanding an apology from Kangana.

However, later Kangana came out of the car and was told that after apologizing, she was let go by the farmers. Many videos of this incident also went viral on social media. Now it is being said on behalf of Kangana that she has not apologized to the farmers.