Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Karnataka on charges of cheating a woman

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a lady in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police acknowledged.

“A gaggle of Mumbai police got here right here the day outdated to this (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya,” a police officer urged Press Imagine of India. He acknowledged Hegde allegedly entered correct into a relationship with the lady after promising to marry her.

Then but another time, he fled Mumbai and began residing in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer acknowledged.

“A gaggle under sub-inspector Virendra Bhosle held Hegde a day outdated to he turned alleged to bag married to 1 different lady. A 30-year-frail lady, who works as a beautician, had ultimate week filed a criticism of rape in opposition to him. The lady acknowledged they knew each different for eight years and he had, in June ultimate yr, proposed marriage, which she accredited,” he acknowledged.

Later, on 27 April this yr, he took Rs 50,000 from her claiming his mom had died in Karnataka, however then stopped all verbal exchange with the complainant as quickly as he reached his native convey, the legit added.

(With inputs from Press Imagine of India)