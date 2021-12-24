Kangana Ranaut’s film screened at the Indian Embassy

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika was screened at the Indian Embassy in Lebanon as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ event. Actress Kangana Ranaut is often in the news due to her statements. In the past, after the statement given about independence, many questions were raised on her, but she remained firm on her statement. During a TV interview, Kangana had said that in 1947, we got freedom by begging. India got real independence in 2014. Many organizations and the opposition had demanded action against Kangana. However, nothing was said by the government on this statement.

The embassy tweeted that the screening of the film saw encouraging participation by the Indian community and Lebanese friends from India, which was a part of the Amrit Mahotsav. The event was led by Ambassador Suhail Ejaz Khan.

Officials pledge cleanliness

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal along with other officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare took a “cleanliness pledge” under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Thursday. After taking the oath, each officer is expected to devote 100 hours per year or two hours per week to voluntary work for cleanliness. He will also have to encourage 100 other people to take this pledge.

Ministry of AYUSH celebrated Siddha Day

The Ministry of AYUSH celebrated the fifth Siddha Day on Thursday. AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated as the chief guest on the occasion. The Ministry of AYUSH celebrates Siddha Day every year on the occasion of Agathiyar’s birthday. Siddha Day is celebrated on the eve of the birthday of Agathiyar, who is considered to be the founding father of Siddha. This year Siddha Day celebrations on “The Power of Siddha Medicine for Communicable Diseases” was jointly organized by Central Council for Research in Siddha, National Institute of Siddha and Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu.