Kangana Ranaut’s first bold and glamorous look from the reality show ‘Lock Up’ released! Kangana Ranaut’s first bold and glamorous look from the reality show ‘Lock Up’ released!

In a recent press conference organized by ALTBalaji and MX Player, Content Queen, Ekta R Kapoor has announced the Queen of Bollywood as the furious host of her upcoming fearless reality show ‘Lock Up: Bedes Jail Tyranny Khel’ ! This news has created an uproar on social media and since this announcement all eyes are on the show. Also, #KanganaKaLockUpp is trending fiercely on Twitter and Instagram.

Alt Balaji and MX Player have released the first poster of the show in which the bold and glamorous Kangana Ranaut is seen posing like a boss for the fans! In the poster, Kangana is seen posing in a prison set-up with the cops in the backdrop.

She is seen holding gleaming handcuffs, promising to lock down the contestants and flagging off the biggest reality show ever seen on OTT platforms in India. Posting the first look on her social media, Kangana Ranaut wrote,

“Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow.” ‘Lock Up’ promises to be an engaging captive reality show that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, An exciting mix of compelling tasks, dramatic fights and contestants who will do anything and everything to survive in prison.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will take the audience directly to the contestants. Viewers will also get a chance to punish or reward their chosen contestants and play the role of ‘Khabri’ for some of them. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022. Don’t miss to catch a glimpse of the show tomorrow on Alt Balaji and MX Player!

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 16:43 [IST]