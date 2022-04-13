Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up Show contestant Payal Rohatgi called Shivam Sharma ‘Namak Haraam’

Ever since its launch, Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Up’ is one of the most watched shows on OTT. From time to time, the show enters a new arena where the patience of the contestants is tested at every certain level. The show is fast rushing towards its end, becoming more intense and competitive thanks to the contestants who are putting their heart and soul to try and win the show.

Recently, a new promo of the show, shared on ALTBalaji’s Instagram account on Tuesday, teased an argument with the caption, “Extra bartan (utensil) = emotional damage.” The video begins with Anjali Arora asking Mandana Karimi to help Shivam prepare the dishes.

At the same time, the camera showed a lot of dishes in the sink, which eventually led to a fight between Payal Rohatgi and Shivam. The day started with a fight between Mandana and the right block as last night’s utensils were not washed. Everyone started pouncing on Mandana and Shivam for washing the dishes, which eventually led to a fight between Payal and Shivam.

Where Payal called Shivam ‘Namak Haram’. There was a heated argument between the two, due to which Payal tore the photo of Shivam’s charge sheet. And then the anger turned, where Shivam put haldi (turmeric) on a tissue and put on the picture of Payal’s charge sheet kept in the yard area saying that it is potty. Alt Balaji and MX Player live-streamed Lock Up 24×7 on their respective platforms.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 17:18 [IST]