Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp show Fifth contestant Karanvir Bohra watch promo here.

3 seconds ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp show Fifth contestant Karanvir Bohra watch promo here. The name of the next contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s lockup show is Karanvir Bohra, watch the promo here
Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp show Fifth contestant Karanvir Bohra watch promo here. The name of the next contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s lockup show is Karanvir Bohra, watch the promo here

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp show Fifth contestant Karanvir Bohra watch promo here. The name of the next contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s lockup show is Karanvir Bohra, watch the promo here

Television

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming captive reality show ‘Lock Up: Bedes Jail Attyari Khel’ has stunned everyone with its challenging format. Content queen Ekta R Kapoor is all set to stream this fearless reality show for Indian audiences for free on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February 27. As everyone awaits the reveal of the contestants, the makers have now announced the fifth celebrity contestant of ‘Lock Up’.

After announcing the names of the first four contestants including TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, stand-up comedian Munawwar Farooqui, wrestling champion Babita Phogat, it is now confirmed that famous Indian television star Karanvir Bohra is the new face. Who are going to be a part of this much awaited show.

Karanvir Bohra,

Karanvir Bohra is a familiar face to the Indian audience. She is known for her performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Naagin 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. It will see 16 controversial celebrities jailed for months without the facilities we usually take for granted. The first episode of ‘Lock Up’ will be aired tomorrow night from 10 pm to 11 pm.

The show is set to premiere on 27 February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will also allow viewers to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji on MX Player for more updates on the show. ‘Lock Up’ will be live streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022! Let us tell you that before this, Karanvir Bohra has also been a contestant of Bigg Boss, where he was liked.

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp show Fifth contestant Karanvir Bohra watch promo here

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 14:24 [IST]


