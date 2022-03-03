Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp show new jailer karan Kundrra watch promo here ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Up has garnered 15 million views in just 48 hours along with the telecast. While the show is keeping us entertained in every way possible by being streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player, there is much more to come. Speculations were being made on social media about who would be the celebrity jailer in this rogue lockup. Well, looks like the jailer has been exposed and Kangana was vindicating her claim about the jailer’s choice!

Karan Kundrra, the flamboyant and talented actor who has been in the limelight for all those reality shows, serials and movies. After Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra is once again being a part of a show which is completely real. Karan Kundrra is looking dangerous in this promo. Where he can explain the jail rules to the contestants and give them severe punishment.

Finally the crook is ready to enter the jail. Many people adore Karan Kundrra, so having him as a jailer on the show is an added bonus. Karan Kundrra will give some bizarre assignments to the prisoners and control the house with his fierce and brazen personality. This super-hunk jailer and his game will surely win over the hearts of the audience.

Jailor is an integral part of lock up. The main responsibility of the jailer is to run the prison, act and punish the prisoner in following the orders of the queen. Kangana has 13 controversial celebrities in jail. In order to win the fearless game, they will have to fight for basic facilities. Also, which contestant’s class is Kangana Ranaut going to take this weekend. It will also be interesting to see. For now, watch the promo here.

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s ‘Rula Deti Hai’ song poster released, shows romance

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra apologizes to Prateek Sahajpal, fans praise him fiercely

Bigg Boss 15 VIDEO: After Nishant Bhatt, Karan Kundrra picks up Prateek, fans get angry

Bigg Boss 15: Who is the contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra, know from career to full profile

Karan Kundrra did this work without a break in the epidemic, said – living in a bio-bubble near Gujarat

Karan Kundrra made a big appeal to the fans regarding Corona, said – stand together Video

Karan Kundra donated wellness kit with oximeter and medicines for corona patients

Record of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lockupp, 15 million in 48 hours, shocking nomination!

LOCK UP DAY 1- 13 contestants including Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan reached jail, Payal clashed with Kangana, scuffled on the first day itself

Kangana Ranaut announces the release date of her big budget action film ‘Dhaakad’ – will be released in four languages

Kangana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters!

Karanvir Bohra, the next contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, came out strong promo VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Manoj Bajpayee on his father's health: On his father's health, Manoj Bajpayee says that he is stable one day and unstable the next. Allow Notifications You have already subscribed