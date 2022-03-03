Kangana Ranaut’s LOCK UPP show Shivam sharma and sara khan new romantic couple video. kangana ranaut lock up show shivam sharma and sara khan new romantic couple

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Up Show has found a new romantic pair with its debut. With coming to the show, people have started expressing love to each other with friendship, enmity. Kangna’s jailed poetry master Shivam Sharma has expressed his love for Sara Khan. Shivam has told Sara that he does not feel for the camera or he is not doing this under any plan. Rather, he has actually started falling in love with her.

Shivam Sharma stands on his head in Love With Sara Khan. He never misses an opportunity to impress her by reciting his incredible poetry and putting effort into the subtlety. In the new episode, Shivam also made a cute heart shaped paper art for Sara. After seeing this, Sara jokingly called Shivam mad and said that he should sleep now.

In such a situation, Shivam turns a blind eye to his T-shirt after listening to Sara. Along with this, the friendship between Sara and Shivam and handling each other are also seen in the show. It is possible that the show has found its first couple. It remains to be seen what color the relationship between the two brings with the show.

Meanwhile, Sara Khan has started developing feelings for him. They were seen sharing their life stories and hanging out with each other. Sara has also said that “Shivam is very cute. The friendship between the two is now turning into love. With this #ShivSa has already gone viral. Netizens have started throwing light on this adorable love story .Fans are watching the live show on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

