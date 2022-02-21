Entertainment

Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lockup

Kangana Ranaut’s LockUp show Nisha Rawal is the first contestant watch promo video. Nisha Rawal, the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup, watch the promo video here
Kangana Ranaut’s LockUp show Nisha Rawal is the first contestant watch promo video. Nisha Rawal, the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup, watch the promo video here

Kangana Ranaut’s LockUp show Nisha Rawal is the first contestant watch promo video. Nisha Rawal, the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup, watch the promo video here

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming reality show ‘Lock Up’ will start from February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player. After several days of suspense, the curtain has finally been removed from the name of the first contestant. Nisha Rawal is taking entry in this show. TV actress and model Nisha Rawal will be the first contestant of ‘Lock Up’.

Nisha Rawal is an Indian television actress and model who gained popularity for her performance in the TV serial Main Laxmi Tere Aangan Ki. Nisha is very excited to be on such an adventurous and thrilling show. Eager to participate, Nisha Rawal said on being a part of the dreaded show, “I am very excited to embark on this new and challenging journey.

Nisha Rawal

Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new standard in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of the visual treat for the audience. Also, big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji and MX Player for launching a unique reality show” which will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut.

Significantly, in this, 16 controversial personalities will be jailed for months without those facilities. The show is set to premiere on 27 February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will also allow viewers to interact directly with the contestants. Let us tell you that before February 27, the curtain can be raised with the names of many contestants. Back to back every day a promo video involving some celebrity will be released. For now, what will be the concept and game of this show will be revealed in the premiere episode on February 27. This is Kangana Ranaut’s first show that she is hosting.

Kangana Ranaut’s LockUp show Nisha Rawal is the first contestant watch promo video and show details

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:06 [IST]

