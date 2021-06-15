Kangana Ranaut’s new horse riding video reminds netizens of Majnu bhai’s painting from Welcome



Kangana Ranaut was massively trolled after her behind-the-scenes video from Manikarnika whereby she was seen riding a mechanical horse had surfaced on-line. And as soon as once more, the ghost from her previous got here again to hang-out her after she posted a new video of her whereas riding a horse. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara – who do you assume is finest suited to play Sita? VOTE NOW

Within the video, Kangana was seen carrying an orange T-shirt and black pants as she circled across the observe whereas riding a horse. Many individuals praised her for her horse riding abilities and showered love upon her. Nevertheless, there was a sure part of the web customers who could not cease speaking about how Kangana’s horse riding video reminded them of Majnu bhai’s painting from Welcome. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput first dying anniversary: From the second of his delivery to his life-changing choices and stardom – right here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

Anil Kapoor performed the character of Majnu bhai, a gangster who thinks he has top-notch painting abilities and may paint something and all the things however finally ends up drawing one thing surprising. His painting from Welcome had turn out to be everybody’s favorite. It featured a donkey riding a horse, which is an indication of nice love, as described by Majnu bhai within the movie. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Right now: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif furious with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

As Kangana shared the video, netizens started commenting on her publish and left everybody in splits. Have a look.

On the work entrance, Kangana will likely be seen within the movie Thalaivi. The movie’s launch was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She can be half of the movies Tejas and Dhaakad, and just lately introduced a movie below her banner Manikarnika Movies titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

