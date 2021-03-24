Kangana Ranaut’s parents react to Thalayavi: Kangana Ranaut reveals her parents’ reaction to Thalayavi: They say congratulations for the 5th National Award
‘Thalayavi’ is known as the best film of his career
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kangana shared a poster of ‘Thalayavi’ on her Instagram story and described the film as the best film of her career. He also hoped that the film would succeed in bringing the audience back to the cinema.
Kangana then wrote, “Thalayavi”, what a joy to watch the best film of my career so far. ‘Thalayavi’ is a theatrical experience and is also expected to be run by Hindi multiplexes. I’m sure it will be able to bring the audience back to the cinemas.
Kangana Ranaut said that if the cases of Corona increase, what will be the release date of ‘Thalaivi’?
Jayalalithaa’s biopic Kangana has made this appeal
We will tell you that ‘Thalayavi’ is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, a popular actress from the South and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film will be screened on September 10 only where the cinema is allowed to open. Cinemas in Maharashtra are still closed due to the corona virus. In such a scenario, Kangana recently appealed to the government to open cinemas there.
Apart from Hindi, ‘Thalaivi’ is also being released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. Directed by AL Vijay, the film stars Kangana along with Tamil stars Arvind Swamy and Bhagyashree in the lead roles.
