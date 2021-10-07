Kangana Ranaut’s post for Aryan Khan: After Itik Tik Roshan’s post for Aryan Khan Kangana Ranaut dusted off in Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut also posted for Aryan Khan, but targeted Roshik

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB on charges of rave party on a cruise. The case is being heard in court. Meanwhile, movie stars have been coming forward in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan did a long post for Aryan Khan, a few minutes later Kangana Ranaut also posted a post on social media. Kangana Ranaut has once again called him a Bollywood mafia while targeting Aryan’s defenders.

Kangana has posted a post on Instagram story for the film actors who came to Aryan’s rescue. In this post, Kangana is targeting people who say that Aryan Khan did nothing wrong.



Kangana has said on Insta Story, ‘Now all the mafia is coming to the rescue of Pappu Aryan Khan. We make mistakes but we should not glorify them. I’m sure it will help him understand the possibilities and realize the consequences. Hopefully this will make it grow, get better and bigger. It’s not good to chat about it when someone is going through a sensitive situation, but it’s a crime to realize that he didn’t do anything wrong here.

We tell you that Hrithik Roshan had earlier written an open letter to Aryan in which he tried to reassure him. Hrithik says in this post, ‘Life is a strange journey. That’s nice, because it’s uncertain. This is very good because it also brings difficult situations for you, but God is merciful, because He puts difficult situations only in front of strong people. You know that you have made a choice so that you will feel the pressure to deal with it all. And I know you’re right now.

He further wrote, ‘Anger, confusion, helplessness are all things that will bring out the hero in you, but be careful because these things can burn your goodness, your compassion, your love too. Warm yourself up but to a certain extent, because mistakes, defeats, victories, successes are all the same, only you know which of these to keep with you and which to stay away from, but remember that all of these will make you better. Can.

Hrithik did not end his speech here. He has told some more good things to this dear person in the industry and has written, ‘I have known you since childhood and I know you even today when you grow up. Accept it and accept whatever experience you have. These are gifts for you. Trust me, when you look at all these things together you will understand that there was a meaning behind these things. Only if you stare into the monster’s eye and remain silent. These moments are shaping your tomorrow and a bright sun will shine tomorrow. But first you have to go through the darkness. Be calm, be patient and take care of yourself, believe in the light, it is always inside you, with you. Love you dude. ‘