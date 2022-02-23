Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up contestant Poonam Pandey sexy bold photo her controversy.

Poonam Pandey sent husband to jail

Poonam Pandey also worked in South’s films but she never got the status of being a star. Some time back Poonam Pandey married Sam Bombay. After marriage, she also accused her husband of assault. After which the police arrested her husband and this has happened not once or twice.

Hottest Poonam Pandey on the Internet

Poonam Pandey continued to dominate social media even after this. On Instagram, Poonam shares photos with bold and more exposure every day, on which she is also trolled fiercely.

Poonam’s ruckus in Kangana’s show

At present, fans are expecting Poonam Pandey to bring some controversy in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lockup. In the promo of Poonam Pandey that has come out, she is presenting herself in a bold way.

24 hours live poonam pandey

Starting from the end of this month, the lock-up can be seen live 24 hours on ALTBalaji and MX Player. With this, what will be the format of the show, and for how long the 16 contestants will have to remain locked in this jail-like house, it will also be revealed soon.