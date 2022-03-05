Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up contestant Poonam Pandey slams haters for bold sexy video. Contestant Poonam Pandey of Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’ took a class of trollers on sexy bold video

Entertainment

12 hours ago
I show my body - Poonam Pandey

I show my body – Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey says on her struggle that I show my body. I remove clothes So because of this you will call me shameless shameless then I will not agree with you. I believe that people who shame others do not make them feel good. They themselves are shameless shameless.

200 million a month, hidden followers

200 million a month, hidden followers

After hearing this thing of Poonam Pandey, Tehseen Poonawalla further said that those who download the video of Poonam Pandey. Or speak badly about Poonam, she herself is wrong. Agreeing with Tehseen’s view, Poonam further says that 60 million impressions, 200 million in a month don’t come like this. Who are these hidden followers?

Watch my videos at night - Poonam Pandey

Watch my videos at night – Poonam Pandey

Poonam further says that these people watch my videos at night and start trolling as soon as they wake up in the morning. Start commenting against me. I want to know who is shameless after all? Whether it is me, after watching the video at night, these people are ashamed in the morning.

Will I have a child too - Poonam Pandey

Will I have a child too – Poonam Pandey

Poonam further said that these people are none other than a bunch of 4 or 5 women, who sit empty and do evil to other women. They worry about me whether I will get married or not, what clothes I wear. Will I have a child too? I want to tell all of them that this is my responsibility and let me handle it.

