Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lockup’ in trouble, businessman files copyright case; Know the whole matter

Kangana Ranaut is making her digital host debut with the reality show Lockup. The show will be streamed on MX Player and Alt Balaji. But for the time being the court has stayed it.

The clouds of trouble are now hovering over the show Lock Up coming on Alt Balaji. While Kangana Ranaut was preparing to host Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock-up with a different attitude, now a Hyderabad-based businessman has filed a copyright case regarding the show. Where on one hand the makers claim that the audience would not have seen such a show on any platform. On the other hand, businessman Sanobar Baig says that his registered idea is a lock-up show based on The Jail.

According to Hyderabad-based businessman Sanobar Baig, he shared the concept with Abhishek Rege of Endemol Shine India, whom he says stabbed him in the back and betrayed him. Currently, the Civil Court has ordered the makers of Lock Up to stop streaming the show on any platform.

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Baig said, “I had registered my idea with the association in 2018. Then I got director Shantanu Ray’s support to work on it. We had given this idea to Star Plus as well, but nothing happened and then due to the pandemic, things got delayed further. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege for a long time and have had several meetings in Hyderabad on the subject. He promised that once the industry gets better, then we will move forward. That’s where I saw a week ago that my dreams have turned into someone else’s reality.

Sanobar Baig told that he saw the promo a week back and immediately decided to approach the court. He told that the makers not only stole the idea but also copied everything from the jailer to the set design in the show. At present, according to Baig, the civil court has put an interim stay on the telecast of the show. Baig says that he is ready to fight even if he has to approach the Supreme Court for justice.

Let us tell you that the makers claim that the audience would not have seen such a show on any platform. It will be a celebrity reality show. The show will have 16 contestants, who will be locked in two jail-like lockups for 72 days. There will also be a celebrity jailer. At the same time, Kangana’s attitude was seen in the trailer, but now it remains to be seen how much competition this show can give to Bigg Boss. Because this is not your brother’s jail, Kangana has given a challenge to Salman’s show by saying.