Kangana Ranaut’s statement over freedom begging AAP leader complains to Mumbai Police, Congress also raged

Kangana Ranaut gave a controversial statement at Times Now Summit 2021. After this statement of Kangana, the actress is being trolled a lot on social media. Giving this statement, Kangana had also said that there have been many cases against her so far, even after this statement, she may have cases. In such a situation, AAP leader Preeti Menon has complained against Kangana Ranaut.

Actually, Kangana said during an event that ‘if freedom is found in begging, can it be freedom?’ Kangana had said in front of Times Now Navbharat anchor Navika Kumar- ‘Freedom given in 1947 was begging, real freedom came in 2014’.

In such a situation, Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive Chairman Preeti Menon has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut with the Mumbai Police. Reactions of many people came to the fore on this statement of Kangana.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri said- ‘Respected Narendra Modi ji, now that the government’s favorite actress has said that India got independence in 2014 as soon as you came to power, then this favorite cine star of the Modi government should be given “Bharat Ratna”. Give it too. In front of madam’s talent, “Padma Shri” looks like a dwarf.

Vinod Kapri angrily made another post in which he said- ‘The truth is that India has got slavery, not independence in 2014. Make a list and see, almost every constitutional institution has become a slave. Journalists and media are crawling, the cinema world is in fear, industrialists are in terror, the rule of law and justice is over. The Constitution is being trampled on every day.

Retired IPS Vijay Shankar Singh said- ‘According to Kangana Ranaut, the freedom that Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhash, Nehru, Patel, Azad were fighting for, that freedom was found in begging. And Savarkar, on ₹60 pension and the RSS, by spreading fascism, got freedom. Bharat Ratna should be given on this revelation of Kangana, Padma Shri is less. #EntireHistory.’ Let me tell you, before this, from Swara Bhaskar to former IAS and many Congress leaders were also seen raging on BJP and Kangana.