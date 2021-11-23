Kangana Ranaut’s throwback VIDEO is going viral, a statement was given in praise of ‘Azaan’, people said – pre-independence actress

Condemning Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on the Sikh community, the SGPC president said that the actress is deliberately posting objectionable posts against the community, which can have dire consequences.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in the headlines due to her statements, has again come into the limelight with an old video of her. Let us inform that an old video of film actress Kangana Ranaut is going viral in which she is seen saying that she likes Azaan. At the same time, the reaction of people on social media is also coming on this viral video of Kangana. People say that this is Kangana before independence.

In fact, recently in a program of a private news channel, Kangana Ranaut had said that India’s independence in 1947 was like begging. The country got real independence in 2014. Kangana was criticized from all sides for this statement. At the same time, people are taunting her for an old video of Kangana.

Let us inform that about four years ago, when Kangana Ranaut was asked for her opinion on Sonu Nigam’s controversy regarding singer Azaan, she said that I do not know about anyone else but I like Azaan very much. A clip of the same statement is now going viral on social media. People are taking a jibe at Kangana’s recent statements regarding this.

A user (@Cryptic_Miind) shared this video on Twitter and wrote in the caption, “Kangana before independence”.

Let us inform that after the statement made by Kangana Ranaut regarding independence, a complaint has been lodged in Jaunpur, UP regarding anti-Sikh remarks. In this case, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded the arrest of Kangana. Apart from this, a complaint has also been lodged against him at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

In the complaint against Kangana, it has been said that Ranaut used extremely derogatory language against the Sikh community. He had said that Sikhs were crushed under her (Indira Gandhi’s) shoes. The complaint said that this statement of Kangana is most derogatory, and contemptuous.