Kangana reached Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s bungalow ‘Nawab’ as a guest, gave such a reaction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Kangana Ranaut-produced film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. Nawaz threw a party for his film team last evening at his new bungalow. In which Kangana Ranaut also reached as a guest. Kangana shared a picture on her Instagram story in which she wrote, ‘Beautiful evening.’

In the picture shared by the actress, she is standing with Nawazuddin wearing a white sari. Captioning the picture, Kangana wrote, “Nawazuddin sir had a party for the team of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ at his bungalow last evening. Thank you sir for a wonderful evening.”

Nawazuddin’s film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is going to come soon. The director of this film is Kabir Sai and the producer is Kangana Ranaut. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen opposite TV actress Avneet Kaur in this film. Kangana also shared some pictures of Nawaz on her Instagram handle. In which Nawaz was seen in the avatar of a girl.

In the picture, Kangana wrote, ‘So hot’. Let us tell you that Kangana had announced this film only last year. Irfan Khan’s name was in his mind for this film. But after her death, Nawazuddin was Kangana’s first choice.

Let us tell you that Nawazuddin has recently built his bungalow in Mumbai. Whose name he named ‘Nawab’ in memory of his father. In the past, pictures of his bungalow also went viral. The actor’s bungalow has been completed in three years. From its interior to the color, he himself has decided. Inspired by the old house built in his village, this bungalow has been built. His bungalow in white color is very beautiful.

Nawazuddin is not only a great actor but also a good human being. His simplicity reflects his nature. Even after getting so much fame, he is seen far away from the glare of Bollywood. Nawaz says that he likes to live among common people better than going to the parties of the industry.