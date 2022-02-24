Entertainment

Kangana’s prediction, Bachchan will speak from Prabhas’s mouth, the pain of Mithun

40 seconds ago
Kangana’s prediction, Bachchan will speak from Prabhas’s mouth, the pain of Mithun
Kangana Ranaut says that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is going to release from today, will hit the box office.

Kangana’s Prediction

Kangana Ranaut says that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is going to release from today, will hit the box office. Meaning people will not come to see her and the reason will be Alia Bhatt. What she has written on her Instagram account means that this Friday, Rs 200 crore is going to be spent at the box office on Papa Ki Pari, whose father thinks she can act. The biggest drawback of the film is that the wrong cast has been chosen for it. It is called killing three birds with one arrow. Sanjay Leela Bhansali settled that he does not even know how to choose the actors. Mahesh Bhatt settled that he considers Alia Bhatt as a good actress due to nepotism. And also shocked Alia Bhatt that her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ costing 200 crores is going to speak at the box office.

Bachchan will speak from Prabhas’s mouth

Prabhas’s film ‘Radheshyam’, who became famous with Bahubali, is being awaited since January. ‘Radheshyam’, which released on January 14, will now release on March 11. Made at a cost of 350 crores, the film will take the audience to Italy and Georgia, which has been made in Telugu as well as Hindi. But Prabhas is a Telugu star and his hand is tight in Hindi, so his dialogues have been dubbed. Just as Shreyas Talpade’s dialogues of Allu Arjun in the recent release ‘Pushpa’ have been dubbed in Hindi, Prabhas’s dialogues in ‘Radheshyam’ have been dubbed by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Think when this actor, who became famous with ‘Bahubali’, opens his mouth on the screen, people will hear a familiar voice. And there is no need to tell how much charm is there in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. Obviously Prabhas will get the benefit of this in ‘Radheshyam’. Prabhas’s heroine in the film is Pooja Hegde.

sweet pain

Bollywood is a world of glitz. One who reaches the summit in this world finds himself alone there. There are many such anecdotes from which it comes to the fore that after reaching the top, film stars are cut off from ordinary life and they have to pay the price of popularity. Even stars like Shah Rukh Khan have said that their worst nightmare is that one day no one will even recognize them. Mithun was the busiest star of the 80s and 90s and had an average of one film release every month for many years. Mithun says he used to feel lonely after becoming the busiest star. The people around him went away from him one by one. He used to go out for shooting every morning. When he returned home at night, he found himself alone. However, it happens to most busy film actors and Mithun also considers it a part of his profession.


