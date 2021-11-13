kangna ranaut said if someone tells which freedom struggle happened in 1947 then I will return Padma Shri

There is a demand to take back Padma Shri from film actress Kangana Ranaut, who was in controversy over the statement received in the freedom begging. Now Kangana Ranaut has presented a clarification on her controversial statement and has said that if someone tells which freedom struggle happened in 1947, then I will return the Padma Shri.

Sharing an excerpt from a book in the story on her Instagram account, Kangana clarified her statement. Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Instagram story that everything is written in the interview related to the first war fought for independence in 1857. It started with the sacrifices of great people like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar. I know 1857 but I don’t know anything about which war was fought in 1947. If anyone can tell me about this, I will return my Padma Shri and apologize. Please help me in this.

He further wrote that I have worked in the film of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. In this, extensive research was done about the first war of independence in 1857. Along with nationalism came the rise of the right wing. But why did it suddenly end and why did Gandhi allow Bhagat Singh to die? Why was Netaji Bose killed and why did Gandhiji not support him? Why did a gore draw the dividing line? Why did Indians kill each other instead of celebrating independence? These are some of the answers I am looking for please help me find it.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut also said that as far as getting freedom in 2014 is concerned, I had specifically said that we can have physical freedom but India’s consciousness and conscience became independent only in 2014. A dead civilization has come alive and is flapping its wings. Now it’s roaring and flying high. For the first time people can’t shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using products made in India. Everything is clear in one interview. But those who are thieves will be burnt. No one can extinguish. Jai Hind.

It is worth noting that Kangana Ranaut, who was recently awarded the Padma Award, had taken the names of many freedom fighters including Rani Lakshmi Bai in a program organized on a TV channel recently, saying that these people knew that blood would flow. But it will not be Indian blood. It was not freedom but begging. The freedom we got was given in 2014.