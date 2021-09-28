Kanhaiya Kumar from left to Congress: Kanhaiya Kumar famous JNU speech metaphor of red and blue bowls but now he has left the red bowl to join Congress

Highlights Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the JNU Students Union, left the CPI and joined the Congress

He became a well-known name across the country with his emotional speech at JNU on March 3, 2016.

In his famous speech, Kanhaiya spoke about the unity of the Left and the Ambedkarite movement through the metaphors of the red and blue bowls.

After five and a half years, Kanhaiya is leaving his ‘red’ bowl and joining the Congress.

New Delhi

About five and a half years ago today, on March 3, 2016, a new star emerged on the political horizon of the country. A clever orator full of youthful sentiments, whose eloquent speeches were echoed by the deaf proclamations of ‘Azadi-Azadi’, was met with applause. The young man told the story of the blue and red bowls in prison. With the help of metaphors said that the ‘blue’ and ‘red’ bowl has come together which means something good should happen in the country. But today that star has thrown the red bowl itself. We are talking about Kanhaiya Kumar, who had so much potential that some people saw the savior of the left in him. But now the same Kanhaiya is joining the Congress by throwing the red bowl and taking off the cloak of ideology.

The incident of anti-national sloganeering on the JNU campus on February 9, 2016 made Kanhaiya Kumar, the then president of the JNU student body, a well-known name and well-known face across the country. This was mainly due to his eloquent speech, in which he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly on the JNU campus after his imprisonment and release on bail. He was released from jail on the night of March 3, 2016 after being granted bail by the High Court. From there he went straight to the JNU campus where hundreds of students were waiting for him. Kanhaiya started giving speeches around 10.30 pm. It was shown live on all TV news channels. In his 50-minute speech, Kanhaiya launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS. Directly targeted Modi.

Kanhaiya Kumar New Party: Why did Kanhaiya Kumar leave the eyes of the left? Read inside

It was clear from Kanhaiya’s speech that he was ready to move from student politics to national politics. He advocated the Bahujan movement and the unity of the Left with the help of metaphors. Kanhaiya said, ‘I found two bowls in jail. One was blue and the other was red. Seeing that bowl I was thinking over and over again that I don’t believe in fate. God doesn’t even know… but something good is going to happen in this country that a plate has a combination of red and blue bowl… and that plate made me feel like India. That blue bowl seemed to me Ambedkar’s movement and that red bowl seemed to me the left movement. If they become one … we will form a government that can do justice to all. ‘

Can Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani fill the void left by Sushmita Dev, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasad in the Congress? Today he is doing ‘Home Change’

Leaders like Arvind Kejriwal did not take time to read nursery rhymes in the glory of Kanhaiya’s speech. It also became the apple of the eye of leftist thinkers. His speeches made him known as a young leader who could deal directly with Narendra Modi, who gave new impetus to the people. He also saw the face of a leader who would be a savior for the afflicted left.

Which Bihar leader introduced Kanhaiya Kumar to the Congress? Who was the ‘Godfather’ of the young CPI leader?

Kanhaiya had then emerged as the center of anti-Modi politics. He began to be handcuffed in TV channels. The CPI engaged him in a campaign to seduce party workers across the country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party nominated him from his Begusarai district. The contest was with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who had won from Nawada constituency last time. Bhumihar voters are playing a decisive role in Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. Kanhaiya also belongs to this community. The CPI (M) hoped that thanks to Kanhaiya, he would fly the red flag at Begusarai this time. But when the result came, Kanhaiya lost the election not by 1-2 lakhs but by more than 4 lakhs and the victory was tied on Giriraj Singh’s head. As a consolation prize for Kanhaiya, the fact that he finished second was another matter. However, the results certainly slowed down the star’s brightness. He had neither pre-election status in the CPI nor the same discussion at the national level as before.

Bihar Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar removes AC from CPI office in Patna, will he hold the ‘hand’ of Congress?

Kanhaiya Kumar, who once advocated for the unity of Ambedkar and the Left movement, has today thrown the ‘Red Bowl’. He may have failed miserably in his first home election, but Congress sees a ray of hope in him. The Congress, which is facing an existential crisis in Bihar, sees its future in Kanhaiya. Seeing him join the Congress is definitely disappointing for the Left who saw in him the image of a ‘Messiah’ capable of changing the Left.