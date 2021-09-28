Kanhaiya Kumar in Congress: Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani in Rahul Gandhi’s team: Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani

New Delhi

Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University student union and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani will join the Congress today. According to sources, both will be given party membership in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Along with Kanhaiya and Jignesh, some of his other colleagues may also join the Congress. Both of them can be entrusted with the responsibility of connecting the youth of the country with the Congress.

Will Kanhaiya and Jignesh be beneficial for Congress?

Many senior Congress leaders have left the party before Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani joined the party. Right now though there are many leaders in the Congress party who are unhappy, it will be interesting to see how beneficial it is for Kanhaiya and Jignesh to join the party. However, it is believed that Kanhaiya and Jignesh’s priority will be to connect the youth with the Congress and present Rahul Gandhi as an alternative to Modi.

Team Rahul was weakened when these leaders gave up

Sushmita Deo, the head of the All India Women’s Congress, recently left her ‘hand’ and joined the TMC. The TMC has also sent him to the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Jitin Prasad, a prominent Brahmin face in UP, had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Now he has been made a cabinet minister in the Yogi government of UP. Madhavrao Scindia’s son Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was very close to Rahul Gandhi and a veteran Congress leader, has already joined the BJP. Not only that, when he joined the BJP, the Congress government fell in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP formed the government again. Today, Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Minister in the Modi Cabinet. Going with these young leaders has weakened Rahul’s Congress team.

Can Kanhaiya and Jignesh fill the void of faces?

The faces we talked about leaving the Congress above are all young and have a good grip on the youth in their area. The biggest challenge facing Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani will be to fill the gap left by joining the Congress. Only time will tell how much these people can fill that void, but their joining the Congress will certainly send a message that the youth are being valued in the Congress.

Can Rahul Gandhi strengthen the new team?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently busy forming his new team. It is being said that Rahul Gandhi is very much influenced by Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani, who fought against the ideology of BJP and RSS. Kanhaiya Kumar has also spoken out against Prime Minister Modi. In such a scenario, Rahul’s strategists think that along with Kanhaiya and Jignesh, Rahul will gain strength in anti-Modi politics. At the same time, through these leaders, an attempt will be made to send a message to the youth that at the national level, Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to Modi, who is based on young ideas and young enthusiasm.

Why did Rahul Gandhi need to form a new team?

When Rahul Gandhi took over the leadership of the Congress, the youth brigade representing various states within the party was named Team Rahul. Rahul had very friendly relations with most of the faces in this young brigade. As a result, the team became very effective on one side. On various occasions, Rahul also gave them a chance to move on. But suddenly most of the faces on his team chose their different paths. Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP and became a minister at the Center. Jitin Prasad also saw his future in the BJP and left the Congress. Sushmita Deo also left the Congress and joined the TMC. Sachin Pilot was almost gone but luck did not help him and he could not cross the border. In such a situation, a new team of youth had to be formed to support Rahul Gandhi.