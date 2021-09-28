Kanhaiya Kumar Latest News: Kanhaiya Kumar News: How Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani will fill the new youth brigade in Congress

Kanhaiya Jignesh News Two famous young faces Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani have joined the Congress party. Kanhaiya Kumar has been associated with the CPI for a long time. Independent MLA Jignesh Mewani has been close to the Congress since the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Nowadays Congress is fighting the crisis of young faces. Rahul Gandhi’s youth brigade has weakened in the last few years. Jyotiraditya Scindia MP and Jitin Prasad left in Uttar Pradesh. In Assam, Sushmita Deo said goodbye to the Congress. In such a situation, Rahul is now trying to strengthen his new youth team. The entry of Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani into the Congress is believed to be the link between them. Let us know what this new pair will be in the Congress youth team.Kanhaiya is said to have a condemnation motion behind his exit from the CPI, which was passed against him last February. In CPI, sensor motion is considered a major action. A party meeting was called in Begusarai, Bihar, and it is said to have been canceled at the last minute. After that, there was an argument between Kanhaiya and the party secretary.

Why did Congress bring in Kanhaiya and Jignesh?

Both leaders have a good grip on the youth. Young faces like Scindia, Jitin Prasad and Sushmita Deo have left the Congress. At one time all were members of Rahul Gandhi’s youth team. In such a scenario, the party wants to send a message that the youth have a future in the Congress. They are connected to his ideology.

Who got admission in Congress

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is said to have played a key role in Kanhaiya’s joining the Congress. Before Rahul, Kanhaiya and Jignesh met Prashant Kishor. Kishor then advised Rahul to join the party with young people who have their own identity. In Gujarat, Congress leader Hardik Patel persuaded Jignesh to support the party.

Trying to capture Bihar

Through Kanhaiya, the Congress will try to strengthen its hold in Bihar. The party’s grassroots base in Bihar is on the verge of extinction. In such a scenario, Kanhaiya could be useful for the Congress there. It is being said that the Congress is keeping an eye on the areas where the Left still has influence. Kanhaiya can play an important role there.

Kanhaiya Kumar in Congress: Why there was peace in Patna party office during Kanhaiya's entry into Congress, see ground report

Keeping an eye on Dalits in Gujarat

With Jignesh’s help, the Congress is eyeing Gujarat, where elections are scheduled for next year. With their help, the party will try to bring together about 7 per cent Dalits. Earlier, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and OBC face Alpesh Thakor had joined the Congress.

