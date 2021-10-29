Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack, was admitted to ICU in critical condition

Renowned Kannada cinema actor Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46. According to PTI, the information about his death has been given by the sources related to the hospital. Puneet Rajkumar suffered a heart attack on Friday, due to which he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. It was being told that the actor complained of chest pain at 11:40 am, after which he went to the gym for a workout. During this time he had a heart attack. According to the statement issued by Vikram Hospital, when Rajkumar was brought to the hospital, he was not giving any response at that time.

