Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty releases teaser of 777 Charlie; adventure-comedy to tell story of stray dog, his companion

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 777 Charlie on 6 June — his thirty eighth birthday. Taking to social media, the actor shared the teaser and stated, “We hope that you simply simply’re going to get our labour of esteem, with esteem. #LifeOfCharlie is now out. Proudly presenting the estimable teaser of #777Charlie in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Hindi.”

Written and directed by Kiranraj Ok, 777 Charlie is centered on a stray canines named Charlie and his companion Dharma (performed by Shetty). Within the teaser, the canines will get a dauntless introduction because it runs out through glass after which matches on an adventurous creep.

The film charts how this canines is distanced from his foster family, and the scheme Charlie and Dharma at closing reunite. A track titled ‘Life of Charlie‘, written by Nagarjun Sharma, sung by Shubham Roy, and tranquil by Nobin Paul, accompanies the video.

The film, an creep-comedy for all age teams, furthermore sides Bobby Simhaa, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and others in essential roles. It’s miles produced by GS Gupta and Shetty below the banner of Paramvah Studios. The cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap, and adorning is by Pratheek Shetty.

777 Charlie is reportedly scheduled to release in December this yr. Rakshit Shetty grew to become closing seen within the circulate-creep Avane Srimannarayana that launched in 2019.