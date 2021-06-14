Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passes away after bike accident in Bengaluru; Danish Sait, Kiccha Sudeepa tweet condolences

Bengaluru | Nationwide film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a side freeway accident right here on Saturday, has handed away his brother Siddhesh Kumar mentioned.

Regardless of an emergency mind surgical treatment, Vijay succumbed to his accidents.

Kumar informed the media that the household has decided to donate the actor’s organs. “The mind stem has stopped functioning, so we now comprise decided to donate his organs. Vijay all the time believed in serving society, which we’re superior-attempting by donating his organs,” the Occasions Of India quoted him as announcing.

Actors Danish Sait, Kiccha Sudeepa took to Twitter to fragment condolences for the actor

Very very disheartening to easily accumulate that Sanchari Vijay breathed his remaining.

Met him couple of situations appropriate bfr this lockdown,,,, all pondering about his nxt film,, tats due with out price up.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his household and mates.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

How melancholy is that this, I appropriate seen an editorial announcing he turned as soon as in the ICU, and now I be taught this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay's household and mates. Leisure in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will dwell with no slay in sight.

The actor’s bike skidded on Saturday when he turned as soon as returning home from his buddy’s sigh. In accordance with The Indian Advise, Vijay turned as soon as using pillion together with his buddy Naveen on the bike when it skidded and hit an electrical pole. Naveen fractured his leg nevertheless Vijay turned as soon as grievously injured. The accident took sigh spherical 11: 45 PM on Saturday. It is miles asserted that Vijay and Naveen had gone out on the bike to rep medicines.

“He’s in a coma after the accident. He sustained severe head accidents resulting in inside bleeding. Docs notify the next 48 hours are extreme for him,” an emotional Kumar had earlier informed journalists.

Dr Arun Naik, the senior guide neurosurgeon on the Apollo Efficiently being facility in Bengaluru, the construct the actor turned as soon as being handled, informed the media, “He (Vijay) turned as soon as in a major situation once we received him in the Emergency Division. A CT scan of the mind turned as soon as carried out which confirmed very extreme mind damage as well to a subdural hematoma (mind bleeding). Fast mind surgical treatment turned as soon as carried out to bewitch the mind haemorrhage. In the meanwhile, he is in the Neuro ICU with fats existence pork up. He continues to be in a coma sigh and should per likelihood effectively be very extreme.”

Vijay has earned accolades for his award-successful film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami amongst others.

(With inputs from Press Imagine of India)