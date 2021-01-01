Kannada Movie News: Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna Raj Sarja reveals son’s name Ryan Raj Sarja

In October 2020, Meghna Raj, wife of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, gave birth to a baby boy. Since birth, there have been many speculations about the baby’s name. Like Prince, Simba, Kanishtha came to be known as Chiru and Chintu. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s family and friends officially announced the boy’s name on Friday morning.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna Raj has shared a post announcing the child’s name from her social media account. Meghna wrote, ‘We have named him Ryan Raj Sarja. Ryan has two meanings, one a prince and the other a door to heaven. Prince was the one who had already been invited by fans and loved ones, so it felt right. And his birth made us very happy, so in this sense he opened the doors of heaven to all our lives.



Meghna further writes, ‘We had earlier baptized the child in the church. This was followed by a babysitting event at a hotel in the city. Which was attended by our close family and friends. The actress is also happy that her son’s name has been put at the end. Meghna smiles and says, ‘One of the most frequently asked questions is when will I name my son and what will his name be? I’m glad we finally named him. Now we can take his birthday cake in his name.